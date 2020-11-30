UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Ship Leaves Disputed Waters In East Med

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Turkish ship leaves disputed waters in east Med

A Turkish research ship at the centre of a row with Greece over potential gas riches in the eastern Mediterranean has returned to port, Turkey's energy ministry said Monday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A Turkish research ship at the centre of a row with Greece over potential gas riches in the eastern Mediterranean has returned to port, Turkey's energy ministry said Monday.

The Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel has become a symbol of Turkey's growing appetite to find natural gas in the contested waters despite opposition by Greece and Cyprus.

Backed by Turkish navy frigates, the ship was first deployed in August and again in October to the waters south of Greece's Kastellorizo island, in defiance of calls to stop by the European Union and the United States.

Ankara says that with its long Mediterranean coastline, its claim to sovereign waters in the region is stronger than Greece's, which is based on the tiny island of Kastellorizo.

"Our ship has completed its two-dimensional seismic research in the Demre area which began on August 10... and has now returned to Antalya port" in southern Turkey, the energy ministry tweeted.

The ship collected "10,995 kilometres" (7,000 miles) of data, it said.

Brussels has threatened to sanction Ankara over its activities in the region and EU leaders are expected to decide at a December 10-11 summit whether to pursue punitive measures.

There was optimism in September for a way to resolve the issue through dialogue after NATO allies Turkey and Greece agreed to exploratory talks stalled since 2016.

But hopes were dashed when the Oruc Reis was sent back to conduct research activity in October in a move described by Athens as a "direct threat to peace".

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Threatened European Union Athens Antalya Ankara United States Cyprus Greece August September October December Gas 2016 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate 49th National Day with formidable ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan firm to recover looted m ..

40 seconds ago

Razak urges increase in bilateral trade with Tanza ..

41 seconds ago

Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Calls for Urgent S ..

43 seconds ago

Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO quits over October shutdo ..

48 seconds ago

Tianjin Teda coach warns players against complacen ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.