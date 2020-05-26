Turkish Ship to Enter Black Sea to Carry Out Exploratory Drilling on May 29 - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Turkey's Fatih drilling ship will sail to carry out hydrocarbon exploration operations in the Black Sea on May 29, Fatih Donmez, the Turkish minister of energy and natural resources, said on Tuesday.

"The last preparations for the launch of our Fatih drilling vessel into the Black Sea have been completed.

It is ready to pass through the Bosporus, the expedition will begin on May 29," Donmez wrote on Twitter.

Previously, Fatih carried out drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, including in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone.

Cyprus categorically rejects Turkey's drilling activities within the island's exclusive economic zone, which has also been criticized globally. Both Ankara and the Republic of Cyprus believe that they have the right to drill for natural resources in the area, believed to be rich in hydrocarbons.