UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Shipyard To Build Floating Dock For Russian Nuclear Icebreakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Turkish Shipyard to Build Floating Dock for Russian Nuclear Icebreakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia's state shipping operator Atomflot, which is a part of nuclear corporation Rosatom, announced on Tuesday that it had teamed up with Turkey's Kuzey Star Shipyard to construct a floating dock for Russian Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers.

"Atomflot and Kuzey Star Shipyard Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkey) signed on June 7 a contract for the construction of a floating dock for Project 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers," the operator said in a press release, adding that the deal totaled nearly 5 billion rubles ($69 million).

The dock's construction, including its delivery to Russia's northwestern port of Murmansk, will take 29 months, the press release added.

The dock is expected to have a payload capacity of 30,000 tonnes, with a crew of about 30 people.

The nuclear icebreakers under Project 22220, the most powerful in the world, will be able to escort caravans of ships in Arctic conditions year round, breaking up to three meters of ice while accompanying vessels carrying raw hydrocarbon materials from the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas, and the Kara Sea shelf, to markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Turkey Nuclear Murmansk June Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed launches largest Coral Reef Rehab ..

10 minutes ago

ERC, HOPE Consortium sign MoU to support UAE’s e ..

55 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

1 hour ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

2 hours ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.