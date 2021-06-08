Turkish Shipyard to Build Floating Dock for Russian Nuclear Icebreakers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia's state shipping operator Atomflot, which is a part of nuclear corporation Rosatom, announced on Tuesday that it had teamed up with Turkey's Kuzey Star Shipyard to construct a floating dock for Russian Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers.

"Atomflot and Kuzey Star Shipyard Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkey) signed on June 7 a contract for the construction of a floating dock for Project 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers," the operator said in a press release, adding that the deal totaled nearly 5 billion rubles ($69 million).

The dock's construction, including its delivery to Russia's northwestern port of Murmansk, will take 29 months, the press release added.

The dock is expected to have a payload capacity of 30,000 tonnes, with a crew of about 30 people.

The nuclear icebreakers under Project 22220, the most powerful in the world, will be able to escort caravans of ships in Arctic conditions year round, breaking up to three meters of ice while accompanying vessels carrying raw hydrocarbon materials from the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas, and the Kara Sea shelf, to markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.