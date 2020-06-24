Turkish soldier killed by fire across Iran border: ministry

A Turkish soldier died after coming under fire from across the border with Iran, Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday

Three soldiers were wounded by "harassment fire" on Tuesday, the ministry said, as they carried out reconnaissance and surveillance activities in the border town of Yuksekova.

One died after being taken to hospital, it added in a statement.

The ministry did not designate who was responsible for the death.

Turkish forces frequently conduct operations against Kurdish militant hideouts in southeast Turkey and rear bases in Iraq.