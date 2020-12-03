UrduPoint.com
Turkish Soldier Killed In Clashes With Kurdish Militants In N. Syria - Defense Ministry

A Turkish serviceman was killed in a clash with Kurdish militants in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that six insurgents had been neutralized

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) A Turkish serviceman was killed in a clash with Kurdish militants in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that six insurgents had been neutralized.

"One of our hero gunmates was martyred in the clash that broke out in the Olive Branch [operation] area after the infiltration attempt by the [Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces] PKK/YPG terrorist organization on December 3, 2020. ... Six terrorists were neutralized," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the operations continued and additional drones were dispatched to the area.

Turkey uses the term "neutralize" to imply that militants either surrendered or were killed in the course of the military operation.

Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria in recent years, mostly against Kurdish militants, such as the Olive Branch and the Euphrates Shield. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.

