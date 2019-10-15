UrduPoint.com
Turkish Soldier Killed In Shelling From Syria's Manbij: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:55 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A Turkish soldier was killed on Tuesday after shelling by Kurdish militants in Syria's Manbij region, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Following artillery fire by the terrorists from the Manbij region... one of our heroic comrades was killed and eight were injured," the ministry said.

