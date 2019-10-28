Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds from YPG/PKK attack

(@imziishan)

A Turkish soldier who sustained a gunshot wound from a YPG/PKK terror attack succumbed to his wounds on Monday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A Turkish soldier who sustained a gunshot wound from a YPG/PKK terror attack succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

The troops stationed in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria were targeted by a rocket launcher on Sunday, the Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar extended condolences to the family of the martyred soldier, Tahsin Saritosun in a tweet.

"Personally, and on behalf of the members of the Turkish Armed Forces, I wish God's mercy on our heroic fellow soldier, and my patience and condolences to his grieving family and relatives," he said.

Launched on Oct. 9, the anti-terror Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.