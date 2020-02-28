Turkish Soldiers' Death Toll in Idlib Air Strike Rises to 22 - Hatay Province Governor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria's Idlib has risen to 22, Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Turkey's Hatay province, said Friday.

Earlier he said nine Turkish soldiers had been killed during the Syrian Air Force's strike in Idlib.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 22. The remaining wounded are being treated," Dogan said on the NTV television channel.

According to the Turkish presidential administration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.