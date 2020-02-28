(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria's Idlib has risen to 33, Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said Friday.

Earlier in the day, he said 29 Turkish soldiers had died in a Syrian Air Force strike in Idlib.

"The death toll has reached 33. The condition of the wounded does not cause the doctors' concern," Dogan said on the NTV television channel.