UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Soldiers Injured As Syria Responds To Terrorists' Attack In Idlib- Russia Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Turkish Soldiers Injured as Syria Responds to Terrorists' Attack in Idlib- Russia Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Terrorists in the de-escalation zone in Syria's northwestern Idlib province made an attempt on Thursday to conduct a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian governmental troops, and the Syrian army responded with fire, which resulted in injuries for Turkish soldiers that were staying with the terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"On February 27, 2020, formations of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group [previously known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia], staying in the Idlib de-escalation zone, made an attempt to conduct a large-scale offensive on the positions of the Syrian governmental troops," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Defense Ministry added that its center for Syria reconciliation maintained constant contact with Turkey's center for coordination in Idlib, to prevent any threat.

The Russian center for Syria reconciliation was constantly receiving updates from Turkey on the exact location of Turkish troops deployed to terrorists' combat areas.

Despite this, when the Syrian governmental troops responded to the attack, Turkish soldiers, who were among the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members, came under fire in the area around Behun settlement, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that, according to the information provided by Turkey, no units of the Turkish army were present or could be present there.

Upon learning that Turkish soldiers sustained injuries, Russia made necessary steps to urge Syrian forces to cease fire. Turkish officers who were killed or injured in Idlib were evacuated safely to their country's territory.

"The aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces was not used in the area near Behun," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Army Syria Russia Turkey Idlib February 2020 From

Recent Stories

Two more suspected patients of Coronavirus surface ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

9 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

11 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.