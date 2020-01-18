Turkish Special Forces Arrive in Tripoli to Protect GNA Officials - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) A unit of Turkish special forces has arrived in Tripoli to ensure the safety of officials of the Government of National Accord (GNA), the Al Arabiya tv channel reported on Friday.

The news comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that his country's troops were heading to Libya to support the GNA.

Back in November, Ankara and the GNA signed a military cooperation agreement, triggering a backlash from the rival east-based Libyan administration, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and other countries. Turkey has since been threatening to send troops to Libya to help the Tripoli-based government in its fight against the Libyan National Army (LNA), which backs the eastern government.

Berlin is, meanwhile, set to host a UN-led conference on Libya on Sunday, which both regional stakeholders and representatives of the Libyan conflicting sides are expected to attend.