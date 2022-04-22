Turkish Special Forces Land in Northern Iraq as Part of Military Operation - Military

The Turkish military has landed special forces in northern Iraq as part of a military operation against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara, the Turkish defense ministry said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The Turkish military has landed special forces in northern Iraq as part of a military operation against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara, the Turkish defense ministry said on Friday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a video conference with military officials involved in the operation in northern Iraq. The minister, Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and commanders of military branches arrived at the Turkish land forces' command operations center and from there monitored the progress of combat missions, according to the defense ministry.

"The minister said that the operation in the northern Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan is carried out with the support of aviation. The special forces have landed in northern Iraq. As of the April 22 morning, at least 42 militants of the PKK terrorist organization were neutralized in the anti-terrorist operation zone in northern Iraq," the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, Turkey initiated a cross-border anti-terrorist operation against the PKK in northern Iraq, saying the Kurdish formations were planning a large-scale offensive. Ankara dispatched 42 task forces, consisting of 654 soldiers, to identify and neutralize PKK militants in border regions. The Iraqi presidential office slammed the Turkish intervention as a threat to national security.

The military conflict between Turkey and the PKK began in 1984 and entered one of its deadliest phases in 2015. PKK military bases are located in the northern part of Iraq and are targeted by the Turkish armed forces. Since July 2015, over 6,000 PKK members have been killed in Turkey and 6,900 outside the country, according to official data. Turkey has lost more than 1,200 military personnel during the confrontation.