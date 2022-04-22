UrduPoint.com

Turkish Special Forces Land In Northern Iraq As Part Of Military Operation - Military

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Turkish Special Forces Land in Northern Iraq as Part of Military Operation - Military

The Turkish military has landed special forces in northern Iraq as part of a military operation against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara, the Turkish defense ministry said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The Turkish military has landed special forces in northern Iraq as part of a military operation against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara, the Turkish defense ministry said on Friday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a video conference with military officials involved in the operation in northern Iraq. The minister, Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and commanders of military branches arrived at the Turkish land forces' command operations center and from there monitored the progress of combat missions, according to the defense ministry.

"The minister said that the operation in the northern Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan is carried out with the support of aviation. The special forces have landed in northern Iraq. As of the April 22 morning, at least 42 militants of the PKK terrorist organization were neutralized in the anti-terrorist operation zone in northern Iraq," the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, Turkey initiated a cross-border anti-terrorist operation against the PKK in northern Iraq, saying the Kurdish formations were planning a large-scale offensive. Ankara dispatched 42 task forces, consisting of 654 soldiers, to identify and neutralize PKK militants in border regions. The Iraqi presidential office slammed the Turkish intervention as a threat to national security.

The military conflict between Turkey and the PKK began in 1984 and entered one of its deadliest phases in 2015. PKK military bases are located in the northern part of Iraq and are targeted by the Turkish armed forces. Since July 2015, over 6,000 PKK members have been killed in Turkey and 6,900 outside the country, according to official data. Turkey has lost more than 1,200 military personnel during the confrontation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Turkey Iraq Progress Ankara April July Border 2015 From

Recent Stories

IMF Says Russia's Small Sovereign Debt Gives Comfo ..

IMF Says Russia's Small Sovereign Debt Gives Comfort in Terms of Financial Stabi ..

19 seconds ago
 Cnada's Freeland Says Had 'Good Conversation' With ..

Cnada's Freeland Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Shmyhal on Reopening Embassy ..

20 seconds ago
 Russia's Medinsky Says Spoke With Ukraine's Arakha ..

Russia's Medinsky Says Spoke With Ukraine's Arakhamia Several Times on Friday

25 seconds ago
 UN Says Lacks Information to Confirm 'Genocide' in ..

UN Says Lacks Information to Confirm 'Genocide' in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Three held with narcotics

Three held with narcotics

3 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company promotes 51 ASS ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company promotes 51 ASSAs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.