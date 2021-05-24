UrduPoint.com
Turkish State Media Says 2 More Militants Neutralized In Anti-PKK Operation At Home

Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Turkish State Media Says 2 More Militants Neutralized in Anti-PKK Operation at Home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Two more militants have either been killed or captured in Turkey's domestic anti-terror operation in the southeastern province of Sirnak, state media reported on Monday, citing the interior ministry.

The Anadolu news agency did not specify the militants' affiliation, but the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara deems a terrorist organization, has been operating in southeastern Turkey.

According to the report, the militants were "neutralized" by gendarmerie forces during Operation Eren-13.

The Turkish government and PKK have been locked in a conflict for more than 35 years that has claimed over 40,000 lives.

