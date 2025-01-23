Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Thursday Up
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 10,141.58 points, up 0.36% or 36.21 points from the previous close.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.06% to close at 10,105.
37 points, with a daily transaction volume of 92.4 billion liras ($2.6 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.6620 as of 9.55 am (0655GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.1815 and the GBP/TRY traded at 43.9055.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,753.25, while the price of Brent crude oil was around $77.90 per barrel.
