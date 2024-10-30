Turkish Stock Exchange Up At Opening Session
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 8,961.03 points, posting an increase of 0.17% or 15.24 points from the previous close.
On Monday, the BIST 100 index was up by 0.42% to 8,945.80 points, with a daily transaction volume of 25 billion Turkish liras ($717 million).
The stock exchange traded for half a day on Monday and was closed on Tuesday on account of the Oct. 29 Republic Day, a public holiday.
As of 10.25 a.m. (0725GMT), the exchange rates stood at 34.2420 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 37.1350 for the euro, and 44.5970 for the British pound.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,785.80, and the Brent crude oil traded at $71.20 per barrel.
