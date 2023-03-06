UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks End Monday With Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Turkish stocks end Monday with gains

T�rkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 5,197.44 points on Monday, up 2.74% from the previous close.

IATANBUL,March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 5,197.44 points on Monday, up 2.74% from the previous close.

Starting the week at 5,076.41 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 138.69 points compared to Friday's close of 5,058.75 points.

The index's lowest value during the last transaction day was 4,980.

06, while its daily high was 5,204.09.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 4.2 trillion Turkish liras ($222.6 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 85 billion Turkish liras ($4.51 billion).

During the day, 74 stocks on the index rose and 23 fell compared to the previous close.

The price of an ounce of gold was $1,821.85, while Brent crude oil was sold at around $82.08 per barrel as of 7.06 p.m. local time (1606GMT).

