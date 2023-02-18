Turkish stocks end week with gains

T�rkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 5,026.83 points on Friday, up 0.36% from the previous close.

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) �:T�rkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 5,026.83 points on Friday, up 0.36% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 4,937.65 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 18.

25 points compared to Thursday's close of 5,008.58 points.

The index's lowest value during the last transaction day was 4,897.37, while its daily high was 5,081.81.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 4.03 trillion Turkish liras ($213.9 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 63.5 billion Turkish liras ($3.4 billion).