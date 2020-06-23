UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Students Commemorate Anniversary Of Korean War

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Turkish students commemorate anniversary of Korean war

Yunus Emre Institute in Seoul has prepared a memorial video with Turkish students living in South Korea on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Yunus Emre Institute in Seoul has prepared a memorial video with Turkish students living in South Korea on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

In a written statement, the Yunus Emre Institute said the video also included Sude Kaya Surenoglu, the granddaughter of Korean War veteran Rafet Surenoglu and currently a student at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

Speaking in Korean, Turkish students in the video said: "Today is the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, which displayed South Korea's struggle to become a strong democratic country. As Turkey, exactly 70 years ago from today, we proudly stood alongside with our South Korean brothers/sisters in their journey to full independence.

"We convey the greetings of the Turkish nation to the brotherly people of South Korea, whom we would be proud to be side by side in the future as we did in the past. With that being said, we express our gratitude to our Korean and Turkish soldiers who have lost their lives, and wish our veterans healthy and long life." Yunus Emre Institute in Seoul operates as Turkey's only official cultural center in South Korea since March 2019.

The institute organizes and promotes various Turkish cultural and arts activities while continuing to hold Turkish language courses through classroom and online facilities.

Turkey was the first country after the U.S. to answer the UN's call for military aid to South Korea after the North attacked in 1950.

The first Turkish brigade left the Mersin Port in southern Turkey under the command of Brig. Gen. Tahsin Yazici on Sept. 17, arriving 26 days later at Busan, Korea.

With a total of 21,212 soldiers, Turkey was the country sending the fourth most troops to Korea, with four brigades.

Turkey was also the third among the 16 participating countries in the total number of casualties with over 900 total martyrs, veterans and missing in action. The UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan bears 462 Turkish martyrs.

Ankara and Seoul have enjoyed friendly relations since 1950s, with both countries' leaders maintaining bilateral ties as well as dialogue within international organizations such as the UN, G20 and MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Turkey, and Australia).

Related Topics

Australia United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Turkey Student Kaya Busan Seoul Independence Indonesia South Korea North Korea Mexico March 2019 From

Recent Stories

Inadequate case preparation by AAG annoys Supreme ..

47 seconds ago

ANF advises citizens to use complaint number 1415 ..

49 seconds ago

S.Korea says to sternly deal with scattering of an ..

50 seconds ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner visit under construction Bannu Medica ..

52 seconds ago

World started taking notice of Indian atrocities i ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.