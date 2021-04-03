UrduPoint.com
Turkish Summit On Afghan Peace Tentatively Set For April 17 - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:29 PM

Turkish Summit on Afghan Peace Tentatively Set for April 17 - Source

An Afghan peace conference will likely begin in Istanbul on April 17, a source told Sputnik on Saturday

An Afghan peace conference will likely begin in Istanbul on April 17, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The source, who is close to the Taliban political office in Doha, said the US-sponsored and UN-backed conference will last from 10 to 25 days.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the conference would begin a day earlier and last for 10 days.

"The Turkish summit is considered important because they will talk on the ceasefire, release of prisoners, the future government and the effectiveness of inter-Afghan talks," the source said.

US and UN delegates are in the Qatari capital to thrash out the agenda of the conference and the role of major stakeholders together with the government's and Taliban negotiating teams.

