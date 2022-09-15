Turkish, Syrian Intelligence Services Negotiate Return of Refugees - Reports

The intelligence agencies of Turkey and Syria have been discussing the issue of the return of Syrian refugees, Turkish media reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The intelligence agencies of Turkey and Syria have been discussing the issue of the return of Syrian refugees, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

Meetings between the special services of the two countries have become more frequent as part of Turkey's strategy to develop relations with the countries in the region.

Turkey has strongly urged Damascus to take new measures regarding the safe return of Syrians to their home country, the restoration of their pre-war rights, and the return of their property, according to Yeni Akit newspaper.

Under a long-standing Syrian law, the state could confiscate the property of those who had fled Syria. However, another law was passed that made it possible to return the property if people applied for it within a month.

However, millions of Syrians were unable to exercise this right, and all the property of those who fled the country was transferred to the state, the newspaper reported.

The Turkish and Syrian intelligence agencies reportedly discussed the solution to the property issue so that the repatriates could support themselves on their return.

Negotiations between the intelligence officers of the two countries will continue, but it will take time to get closer to resolving the Syrian issue, the newspaper said, adding that, despite that, a meeting at the ministerial or presidential level between Turkey and Syria is not expected in the near future.

The Syrian war has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The ongoing conflict forced millions of Syrians to flee to other countries for safety.