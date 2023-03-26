UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Syrian, Russian, Iranian Delegations To Meet Within Several Weeks - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 01:10 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The first quadripartite meeting between the Turkish, Syrian, Russian and Iranian foreign ministries' delegations may take place within several weeks, and is expected to be scheduled ahead of the negotiations of the countries' foreign ministers, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday.

"The meeting between the countries' deputy foreign ministers will take place, the sides are working out the dates. The meeting will be quadripartite for the first time, with the participation of Iran," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

Kalin also said that the meeting would precede the talks between Turkish, Russian, Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers.

