Turkish Town of Nurdagi to Be Completely Demolished After Earthquake - Governor

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The city of Nurdagi in Turkish province of Gaziantep, which was severely damaged by earthquakes, will be completely demolished and rebuilt, acting governor Osman Bilgin said on Monday.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey currently stands at 31,643.

Bilgin and Turkish Urban Development Minister Marat Kurum made the decision to demolish all buildings in the city, remove all the rubble and rebuild it, the NTV broadcaster reported.