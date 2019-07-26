Turkish Trade Minister Thanks Russia for Easing Visa Requirements for Turkish Citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Turkey considers Russia's decision to ease visa requirements for its citizens a "great gift," Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Friday, expressing hope for the complete elimination of visas in the future.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allowed Turkish citizens with service and special passports to visit Russia without a visa for any period of time instead of shorts periods only.

"The signing of the visa decree by Mr. Putin is a great gift to us. We hope that in the near future Russia will cancel visas for all Turkish citizens," Pekcan said, while speaking at the 20th joint session of the Russia-Turkey and Turkey-Russia business Councils in Antalya.

Russia's relations with Turkey hit a snag in 2015 when the Turkish Air Force shot down a Russian Su-24 warplane in Syria. The incident prompted Russia to introduce a number of restrictions against Turkey, including the suspension of the visa-free regime. However, over the years, the countries have managed to resolve these tensions while expanding their cooperation in many areas, including the Syrian crisis. The recent decree is another sign that the relations between Russia and Turkey are recovering.