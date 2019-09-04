Turkish Trade Minister Warns No-Deal Brexit Could Cost Turkey Up to $3Bln in Lost Exports

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:59 PM
The United Kingdom leaving the European Union without an exit deal could cost Turkey up to $3 billion in lost sales, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan warned on Wednesday
"A no-deal Brexit may have a negative impact on the Turkish exports, with losses of up to $3 billion," she said at a business forum in Istanbul.
That would include $1.
01 billion in losses incurred by the automotive industry, $1.03 billion by the textile industry and $500 million by electronics and household appliances producers.
The UK parliament is expected to debate a bill tonight to stop the country from crashing out of the European Union on October 31 by forcing the prime minister to seek another delay from Brussels, a bid that Boris Johnson said could lead to a snap election.