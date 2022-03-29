UrduPoint.com

Turkish Trawlers, Patrol Aircraft On Alert Over Drifting Mines In Black Sea - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Turkey has put on alert its trawlers and patrol aircraft over drifting mines in the Black Sea, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"In connection with the threat of mines, we have put all trawlers and maritime patrol aircraft on high alert.

Upon receipt of an alert, we assess the threat and take appropriate action," Akar said, as quoted by the ministry, adding that Turkey is cooperating with Romania and Bulgaria on this issue.

>