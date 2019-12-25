Turkish troops, including special forces and drones, have been present in Libya for months, even prior to signing the military cooperation agreement with the Tripoli-based government, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the rival eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) OSCOW, December 25 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Turkish troops, including special forces and drones, have been present in Libya for months, even prior to signing the military cooperation agreement with the Tripoli-based government, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the rival eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

On Saturday, the Turkish parliament ratified an agreement on military cooperation signed with Libya's Tripoli-based government. Erdogan has mentioned the possibility of sending the Turkish military to Libya if Tripoli makes the request. Ibrahim Kalın, the press secretary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Tuesday that the Turkish Parliament may approve such a move.

"These troops have been present for many months now, and also Turkish drones have been present. Turkish experts, Turkish special forces, Turkish communications experts, Turkish snipers have been on the ground for many months even prior to these agreements. What these agreements now try to do is basically legitimize the presence of Turkish forces and to get even more forces," Nayed said.

The politician stressed that the Libyan people would not tolerate the presence of Turkish troops in the country.

"Every Libyan � women, man, old man, young man � will fight the Turks. We have fought them for 500 years as they tried to collect taxes during the Ottoman Empire, and we are not going to be occupied by the Turks ever again. So, this is a national fight. Everybody will fight, not just the National Army," Nayed said.

The official noted that "multiple countries" would not tolerate the deployment of Turkish forces to Libya, either.

"Egypt made very strong statements against such interference. I would imagine that the Greeks and the Cypriots would also not tolerate it. And my discussions with the French also indicated the French will not accept any such Turkish adventurism in Libya... And even Italy, who chose to be allied with the GNA [Government of National Accord], has expressed strong objection to these Turkish moves. These Turkish moves are reckless. They threaten the peace in the Mediterranean for all countries," Nayed said, stressed.