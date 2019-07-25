UrduPoint.com
Turkish Troops Kill Masterminds Of Turkish Diplomat's Murder In Iraq's Erbil - Reports

Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

The Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization killed the masterminds of the recent attack in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, which had resulted in the killing of a Turkish diplomat, media reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization killed the masterminds of the recent attack in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, which had resulted in the killing of a Turkish diplomat, media reported on Thursday.

Two suspects were neutralized in separate operations in different locations, according to the NTV broadcaster.

Media reports suggest that both masterminds were senior figures of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

The armed attack on a restaurant in Erbil, where the staff of the Turkish consulate was present, took place on July 17. The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of one of its diplomats � Osman Kose, the Turkish vice consul in Erbil. In addition, two Iraqi nationals were killed in the attack carried out by three suspects. The authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan said that two of the three suspects had been detained.

