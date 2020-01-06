UrduPoint.com
Turkish Troops Leave For Libya To Support GNA Under Bilateral Memorandum - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Turkish servicemen are gradually departing to Libya to support the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), with which Ankara signed a security memorandum last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told CNN Turk on Sunday.

"Our troops are gradually departing to Libya. They will coordinate [their action with the GNA] there. Our goal is to support the legitimate government," Erdogan said.

