Turkish Troops Leave For Libya To Support GNA Under Bilateral Memorandum - Erdogan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:20 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Turkish servicemen are gradually departing to Libya to support the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), with which Ankara signed a security memorandum last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told CNN Turk on Sunday.
"Our troops are gradually departing to Libya. They will coordinate [their action with the GNA] there. Our goal is to support the legitimate government," Erdogan said.