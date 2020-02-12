Turkish Troops Moving Rocket Artillery Systems to Idlib - Reports

Trucks carrying multiple rocket launchers are moving from Turkey's border toward its observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Trucks carrying multiple rocket launchers are moving from Turkey's border toward its observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish media reported.

According to Turkey's Anadolu agency, a caravan of 15 trucks is currently in the Reyhanli district of the Turkish province of Hatay en route to Idlib with the missile systems gathered from across different Turkish military units.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian and Russia troops of attacks targeting civilians in Idlib.

He vowed to attack the Syrian forces back wherever it be regardless of the Sochi agreement should Damascus continue its offensive in Idlib.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the matter by saying that the Russian and Syrian government troops are strictly limiting their attacks on terrorist targets.

In September 2018, talks in the Russian city of Sochi between Ankara and Moscow resulted in a bilateral agreement to turn Idlib into a demilitarized zone.