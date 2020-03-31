Turkish Troops 'Neutralized' 9 Kurdish Fighters in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Turkish troops have neutralized nine fighters of the Kurdish militant groups in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Nine members of the separatist terrorist group PKK/YPG [Kurdistan Workers' Party/People's Protection Units], who had tried to enter the Operation Peace Spring area, have been neutralized in a successful operation of our special forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish military uses the word "neutralize" to say that someone was either killed, injured, or has surrendered.

Ankara views the Kurdish-led groups, which are operating in northern Syria, as affiliates of the PKK, which is considered by Turkey to be a terrorist organization. To fight them, Turkey in cooperation with several Syrian opposition groups conducted a number of military operations in Syria, such as the Euphrates Shield and the Olive Branch operation in the city of Afrin.

Damascus has condemned Ankara's military operations as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.