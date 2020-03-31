UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Troops 'Neutralized' 9 Kurdish Fighters In Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:26 PM

Turkish Troops 'Neutralized' 9 Kurdish Fighters in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

Turkish troops have neutralized nine fighters of the Kurdish militant groups in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Turkish troops have neutralized nine fighters of the Kurdish militant groups in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Nine members of the separatist terrorist group PKK/YPG [Kurdistan Workers' Party/People's Protection Units], who had tried to enter the Operation Peace Spring area, have been neutralized in a successful operation of our special forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish military uses the word "neutralize" to say that someone was either killed, injured, or has surrendered.

Ankara views the Kurdish-led groups, which are operating in northern Syria, as affiliates of the PKK, which is considered by Turkey to be a terrorist organization. To fight them, Turkey in cooperation with several Syrian opposition groups conducted a number of military operations in Syria, such as the Euphrates Shield and the Olive Branch operation in the city of Afrin.

Damascus has condemned Ankara's military operations as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Turkey Ankara Opposition

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

28 minutes ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

57 minutes ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

58 minutes ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

1 hour ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.