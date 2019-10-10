UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Troops To Move 19 Miles Deep Into Syria - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:59 PM

Turkish Troops to Move 19 Miles Deep Into Syria - Foreign Minister

Turkish troops will move at least 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northeastern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Turkish troops will move at least 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northeastern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

Turkey began on Wednesday its long-anticipated offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces stationed along the border. The stated goal is to clear a stretch of land where millions of refugees could go back to.

"During the first stage [of the operation] we will create a safe zone that is 120 kilometers long and will extend it to 400 kilometers. It will be some 30 kilometers wide - no less than that," he told NTV.

The ground operation was preceded by airstrikes on several Syrian cities. The Turkish Defense Ministry estimated that 181 strikes had been launched as of Thursday evening and 174 "terrorists," who are Kurdish fighters, were killed. Media have reported about first civilian casualties.

Related Topics

Syria Border Media Refugee Million

Recent Stories

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

2 minutes ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Norway Stops Supplying Military Goods to Turkey Du ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt's Sisi Denounces Turkish Offensive in Northe ..

2 minutes ago

OAS Calls for Investigation Into Cases of Use of F ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date t ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.