Turkish troupe set for drive-in performance in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :As Turkey moves toward normalcy after the corona-virus outbreak, the country's entertainment industry is slowly starting to organize events in line with hygiene and safety rules.

One upcoming event will introduce a creative solution "park and watch" as part of measures against COVID-19, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is a performance by the world-famous Turkish dance group Fire of Anatolia and will be held on July 9 at the Istanbul Open Air Show Center in the city's Yenikapi area.

The venue's parking area has capacity for 1,400 cars and people can enjoy the show from the safety of their vehicles, in line with social distancing and hygiene rules, the organizers said.

The Fire of Anatolia is marking its 20th year and has performed for more than 45 million people in 100 countries, the statement added.

The organizers said more drive-in events, including performances by Turkish singers Kenan Dogulu, Sertap Erener, and Levent Yuksel, will be held at the venue over the coming days.