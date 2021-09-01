Turkish, UAE Foreign Ministers Spoke by Phone - Diplomatic Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed in a telephone conversation with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan bilateral relations amid warming relations between the two countries, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Our minister, during a telephone conversation with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed bilateral relations with him," the source said.

On Tuesday, the Turkish presidential administration reported the first telephone conversation in several years between Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the de facto ruler of the UAE, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Earlier, Erdogan received UAE national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Ankara.