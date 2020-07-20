Turkish UAV Attacks Sites of Kurdish Militia in Northeastern Hasakah Province - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) An unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces attacked positions of the pro-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the area of Qamishli, located in northeastern Syria, Syria's General Organization of Radio and tv reported on Monday.

The drone hit one of the SDF's headquarters in the vicinity of the city of Qamishli in the northeastern province of Al Hasakah, the broadcaster reported, adding that the strike left some people injured.

Northern Syria is regularly rocked by bomb blasts, blamed by Ankara on the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG), which the SDF is a part of. Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).