Turkish, UK, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Grain Deal Implementation - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly problems connected with with the implementation of the grain deal, including those related to the export of Russian fertilizers.

Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Brussels that he discussed the problems relate to payment, insurance, maintenance of ships in ports connected to the grain deal implementation with Blinken, Cleverley.

The Turkish foreign minister confirmed that he intends to discuss the grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is arriving in Ankara on Thursday.

