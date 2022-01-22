UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Ukrainian Interior Ministers Hold Phone Talks - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2022 | 01:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Friday held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Monastyrsky, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he will visit Ukraine in early February. He also invited Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu held a phone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Monastyrsky," the ministry tweeted.

The situation around Ukraine has been tense in recent months as Russia has been accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, repeatedly stating that it has no intentions of attacking anyone, but expressed concern about increasing Western defense support for Ukraine. In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending.

