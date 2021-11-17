UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Ukrainian Presidents Talk Bilateral Relations Over Phone

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:47 PM

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, his office said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, his office said.

"Our President held the phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The development issues of Turkish-Ukrainian relations and regional problems were discussed," a statement by the Turkish Presidential Directorate of Communications said on Tuesday.

The presidents also talked about the further improvement in the bilateral relations.

