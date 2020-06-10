Turkish unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.9 percentage point to 13.2 percent in March compared to the same month last year, according to data unveiled on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.9 percentage point to 13.2 percent in March compared to the same month last year, according to data unveiled on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and above declined by 573,000 to 3.

97 million in March on a year-on-year basis, showed the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Meanwhile, the employment rate declined 3.4 points year-on-year to 42 percent in March, according to the data.

The number of employed people fell by 538,000 in the agricultural sector, 248,000 in the construction sector, and 903,000 in the service sector in the same month.

The industrial sector, however, recorded a 26,000 increase in the number of employed people.