Turkish, US Air Forces Conduct Drills to Work Out Interaction in Mediterranean

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Air forces of Turkey and the United States have conducted drills to work out interaction between them in the Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The aviation group of the American aircraft carrier 'Harry Truman' (USS Harry S.

Truman) conducted joint flights with Turkish air force aircraft in the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry said in a statement, adding that flights of warplanes were carried out successfully.