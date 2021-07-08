UrduPoint.com
Turkish, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Security Measures At Kabul Airport - Source

Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Turkish, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Security Measures at Kabul Airport - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed security maintenance at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, a source in the Turkish Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last month, Akar said that the Turkish military was negotiating safety measures with the US delegation for Afghanistan's major airport, adding that Ankara offered to take the matter over once NATO forces withdraw by September 11 ” but on certain conditions, including financial and logistical backing.

"During constructive telephone negotiations, the ministers discussed the progress made during the meetings between the technical delegations of the two countries to ensure the safe performance of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. The ministers agreed to continue negotiations tomorrow," the source said.

Moscow believes that Ankara's plans violate the US-Taliban deal, struck in February 2020 and stipulating the withdrawal of American troops in exchange for Taliban ceasing violence and breaking ties with terrorist organizations.

