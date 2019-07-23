Turkish, US Defense Officials Discuss Creation of Safe Zone in Syria - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A US military delegation, which arrived in Ankara earlier this week, held talks with the Turkish military on creating a safe zone in northern Syria , the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The US delegation is headed by James Jeffrey, the special representative for Syria engagement. On Monday, he met with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to discuss the establishment of a safe zone in Syria east to the Euphrates river that would be free from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), whom Ankara views as a single organization and considers to be terrorists.

"Following the agreement reached between Akar and Jeffrey, today, in the Turkish Defense Ministry, the militaries of the two countries conducted joint work on coordinating the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria.

There are plans to continue talks in the coming days," the statement read.

Last December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara was ready to launch an offensive against the Kurdish militia in then Kurdish-controlled Syrian city of Manbij. However, following a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the Turkish president said that the operation had been postponed. Trump, in turn, announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria after that call.

In January, Trump proposed the establishment of a buffer safe zone as a solution to decrease tensions between Turkey and the US-allied Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units militia. Negotiations on the safe zone continue as the two countries have yet to reach a final agreement on how deep the safe zone should be and what Ankara's role in Syria would be.