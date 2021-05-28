Turkish, US Diplomats Confirm Strategic Nature of Bilateral Relations

Turkey and the US have confirmed the "strategic nature" of their relations and the importance of struggle against terrorism, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Friday following the meeting of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Turkey and the US have confirmed the "strategic nature" of their relations and the importance of struggle against terrorism, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Friday following the meeting of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Ankara.

"Turkey-US political consultations were held yesterday b/w Deputy Minister Sedat Önal and @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman. They confirmed the strategic nature of Turkey-US relations, exchanged views on regional issues & underlined importance of fight against terrorism," the Turkish ministry tweeted.

Sherman shared a photo from her meeting with Onal and underlined that they had a productive discussion on Afghanistan, Syria, and regional issues.

Besides, she appreciated Turkey's continued support for over 4 million refuges.

As NATO allies, Turkey and US define their relations as a "strategic partnership." However, in recent years, the ties have strained due to the bilateral and regional issues such as Turkey's purchase of a Russian air defense system, US military support for YPG considered by Turkey as a terrorist organization and US President Joe Biden's genocide statement in April 24, 2021. In the wake of the tensions, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken referred to Turkey as a "so-called strategic partner" in his statement on January 2021. It is a key concern and discussion whether they still consider their relations in terms of strategic partnership or not.