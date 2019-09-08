Turkish, US Military Start Patrolling Safe Zone in Northeast Syria - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Turkish and US armed forces have started their joint patrols in a safe zone in Northeastern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

"As a part of efforts to create a safe zone in the north of Syria to the east of the Euphrates, the Turkish and US military have started joint ground patrols using transport vehicles and drones to the south of Akcakale, on the Syrian side," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that six Turkish armored vehicles also participated in patrols.

In August, the United States and Turkey made an agreement to immediately address some of the threats along the of Turkish-Syria border, which included creating a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates river.

The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a violation of international law.