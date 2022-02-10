Turkish Van cats under goes to dozens of academic studies

Turkish Van cats, famous worldwide for the color of their eyes and fluffy white furs, have been subject to dozens of academic studies so far

VAN,TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish Van cats, famous worldwide for the color of their eyes and fluffy white furs, have been subject to dozens of academic studies so far.

At a research center under Van Yuzunciyil University in eastern Turkiye, there are ongoing studies carried out on the cats with an aim of protecting and improving the breed.

"Van cats only exist here in the Van basin all around the world and thus each academic work is a reference value and significant in terms of the scientific data it reveals," says Professor Abdullah Kaya, head of the research center in Van province.

He told that there have been over 20 academic studies on the breed with each one focusing on a different feature of the cats, including their physiology, feeding behavior, genetic factors, diseases, and characteristics.

However, he complained that there are some misinformation in the media such as Van cats cannot hear properly.

"In one of the doctorate studies over the cats, we found out that among a total of 25 white cat breeds around the world, the Van cat has the least hearing disorders," the professor said.

While some of the rare Van cats are odd-eyed -- one blue and the other amber -- others have a pair of blue or amber eyes. Some cats also have completely white fur but others have a dash of brown above their ears, head or on their body.

The unique Van cats are also known for their swimming ability and love of water, as well as their friendliness.

The Van Cat Research Center has been also carrying out a project to find a home for every Van cat. Hundreds of families every year, both across Turkey and from abroad, come to the center to adopt one.

Anyone interested in adopting the rare Van cat is welcomed at the center, which provides a detailed health certificate of the pet.