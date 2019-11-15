UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Vessel Starts Drilling Near Cyprus Despite Threat Of EU Sanctions - Vice President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

Turkish Vessel Starts Drilling Near Cyprus Despite Threat of EU Sanctions - Vice President

Turkey's Fatih drilling vessel has launched hydrocarbon exploration activities off Cyprus coast despite the risk of facing the European Union's sanctions, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Turkey's Fatih drilling vessel has launched hydrocarbon exploration activities off Cyprus coast despite the risk of facing the European Union's sanctions, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

The Council of the European Union adopted on Monday a framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey's unauthorized drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean. The framework enables slapping with sanctions individuals or entities responsible for the violations.

"Fatih vessel has completed exploration and drilling at Turkey's shelf and proceeded yesterday to its new mission to the south off Cyprus' Karpas Peninsula," Oktay said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Oktay noted that the EU's sanctions would not affect Ankara's plans on exploration in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.

Cyprus categorically rejects Turkey's drilling activities within the island's exclusive economic zone, which has also been criticized globally. Both Ankara and the Republic of Cyprus believe that they have the right to drill for natural resources in the area, believed to be rich in hydrocarbons.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Ankara Cyprus

Recent Stories

Roadside Bomb Kills 3 Civilians, Injures 3 in Afgh ..

4 minutes ago

Inspector General of Police (IGP) lauds police pe ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's RT state TV accuses Facebook of 'censorsh ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese swimmer Sun, facing lengthy ban, rejects d ..

42 seconds ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

46 seconds ago

Khyber DC for vacating illegally occupied building ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.