Turkish Vice President Feels Unwell During Public Speech - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay felt sick on Monday during his public speech at the National Cyber Security Summit held at the presidential complex in Ankara, media reported.

According to the footage showed by NTV broadcaster, at some point 56-year-old Oktay started to speak slowly, after which he remained silent and stood staggering on for several seconds.

The protocol staff took him off the stage, and organizers of the conference announced a break. Half an hour later, Oktay returned to the stage and continued his speech.

The broadcaster reported that the vice president's condition might have resulted from a sharp fluctuation in the blood sugar level and severe fatigue.

Oktay later reported feeling discomfort, which he attributed to fatigue and insomnia, the broadcaster said, adding that his condition has greatly improved and assessed as good.