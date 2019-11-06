Turkish Warplanes Bomb Iraqi Kurdistan Highlands - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkish warplanes have bombed high-ground locations in Iraq 's northwestern region of Zakho , Kurdish media reported Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses.

According to Erbil-based broadcaster Rudaw, eyewitnesses reported that the Turkish bombardment took place near the Iraqi border-town of Derkar.

Rudaw published a photograph sent in by a bystander that showed a plume of smoke rising above roofs from an unknown source, adding that onlookers believe that the bombing is still underway.

The Zakho district in Iraqi-Kurdistan immediately borders Turkey and is about 15 miles away from the Syrian border. The region saw an influx of Kurdish civilians fleeing Turkey's recent offensive in northern Syria, which sought to clear the region of Kurdish militants and set up a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border.

The Kurdish forces, namely the YPG (People's Protection Units), which Turkey considers to be terrorists, have little to no presence in Iraq. No cases of militants disguised as refugees fleeing to Iraq were reported.

Earlier this month, Kurdish forces had announced a complete withdrawal from the Turkey-delineated safe zone under Russia and Syria's guarantees of patrolling the 20-mile wide strip of land and keeping the peace among the Kurdish civilian population in the region.