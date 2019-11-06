UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Warplanes Bomb Iraqi Kurdistan Highlands - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:38 PM

Turkish Warplanes Bomb Iraqi Kurdistan Highlands - Reports

Turkish warplanes have bombed high-ground locations in Iraq's northwestern region of Zakho, Kurdish media reported Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkish warplanes have bombed high-ground locations in Iraq's northwestern region of Zakho, Kurdish media reported Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses.

According to Erbil-based broadcaster Rudaw, eyewitnesses reported that the Turkish bombardment took place near the Iraqi border-town of Derkar.

Rudaw published a photograph sent in by a bystander that showed a plume of smoke rising above roofs from an unknown source, adding that onlookers believe that the bombing is still underway.

The Zakho district in Iraqi-Kurdistan immediately borders Turkey and is about 15 miles away from the Syrian border. The region saw an influx of Kurdish civilians fleeing Turkey's recent offensive in northern Syria, which sought to clear the region of Kurdish militants and set up a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border.

The Kurdish forces, namely the YPG (People's Protection Units), which Turkey considers to be terrorists, have little to no presence in Iraq. No cases of militants disguised as refugees fleeing to Iraq were reported.

Earlier this month, Kurdish forces had announced a complete withdrawal from the Turkey-delineated safe zone under Russia and Syria's guarantees of patrolling the 20-mile wide strip of land and keeping the peace among the Kurdish civilian population in the region.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Zakho Border Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

11 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits fishermen in Ras Al Khaimah, dis ..

11 minutes ago

FBR Chairman says all stake holders will be taken ..

13 minutes ago

UAE supplies Guinea with 10,000-kilowatt generator ..

26 minutes ago

Borouge becomes strategic partner of Project STOP

26 minutes ago

PM says Population is serious challenge for Pakist ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.