Turkish youth race for new technologies in festival

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 5,000 young people competed in Turkey's aerospace and technology festival in the southeastern Gaziantep province.

The four-day festival, which kicked off on Thursday, aims at training more young people in science and engineering fields.

Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said at the opening ceremony that the young people who joined in the competitions focused on producing "groundbreaking technologies." "Our young people did many brainstorming sessions, developed road maps on research and development and innovation, as well as transformed all into a project," Varank said.

In line with the requirement of the competition, the teams have developed various high technology projects, including electric rockets, autonomous vehicles, and unmanned underwater vehicles.

Biotechnology innovation, agricultural technologies, environment and energy technologies, intelligent transportation, educational technology, helicopter and jet engine design are among the topics of the contests.

"Gaziantep is a university, where over one million young people live," said Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin, adding "the festival would contribute to their future careers, opening a new way of thinking and a vision for them".The festival is Turkey's biggest aerospace and technology event, which has been organizing since 2018.