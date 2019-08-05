UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish,U.S Discuss Syria Safe Zone In Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:08 PM

Turkish,U.S discuss Syria safe zone in Ankara

Turkish and American military officials on Monday discussed the safe zone in northern Syria in Ankara according Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkish and American military officials on Monday discussed the safe zone in northern Syria in Ankara according Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

A U.S. military delegation arrived in the Turkish capital on Sunday for a new round of talks, as past negotiations failed to reach an agreement on jointly creating a safe zone in northern Syria controlled by the Kurdish militia, the People's Protection Units (YPG), seen by Turkey as a terror group.

Ankara has repeatedly requested the creation of a 20-mile (32 kilometers) safe zone in northern Syria and stressed that it wanted the YPG cleared from this area.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish military forces will enter the eastern part of the Euphrates river in Syria.

Earlier, Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said Turkey will move to establish the safe zone on its own in case the talks with the U.S. fail.

Ankara and Washington agreed to work together on a safe zone in the YPG-controlled part of Syria early this year after the White House announced a troop withdrawal from Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Washington White House Hami Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto allowed to meet Zardari

6 minutes ago

Rs 16 mln released for e-Khidmat centre in Multan

9 minutes ago

July 2019 hottest month globally ever recorded: EU ..

3 minutes ago

Events organized to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lanka date importers on visit to Sukkur, Khair ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Army stun SSGC 3-2 to win 28th PFF Nation ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.