MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Militants of the Turkistan Islamic Party (terrorist group banned in Russia) attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Latakia in the only ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the Syrian Reconciliation, said during a briefing on Thursday.

"Over the past day, no instances of fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey have been registered. ... One shelling of Macharia settlement in Latakia province was recorded from the position of the Turkistan Islamic Party terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

Russian army planes also carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria.

The reconciliation center once again urged armed group commanders to not carry out any attacks and undertake settlement efforts in the areas that they still hold.